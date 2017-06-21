HHS grad uses love of golf to coach college team

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Kyle Blaser has always been fascinated with the game of golf.

His parents, Mike and Rita Blaser, lived on the golf course in Hennessey, and Kyle played high school golf, as well as football, basketball and track.

Today, he is still pursuing his love of golf as the coach for the Oklahoma City University’s golf team.

Under his coaching, Kyle’s team has won 10 national championships, and Kyle was inducted into the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame in 2010.

On Wed., June 7, Kyle traveled to Japan to coach the U.S. boys’ team in the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup at Chukyo Golf Club. Under his coaching, the U.S. team placed seventh overall in the event.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/