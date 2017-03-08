Homegrown HHS grad makes OSU Hall of Fame

Oklahoma State University graduate and Enid businessman Dr. Barry Pollard was recently inducted into the 2017 Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame.

This is the highest honor bestowed by the university and it recognizes lifetime achievements of those honorees in society and professional life.

Barry, as he is known to his high school friends, graduated from Hennessey High School in 1969, then from OSU in 1973 with a degree in biochemistry.

