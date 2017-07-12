Honoring a true public servant

After nine years as a representative – four of those spent as the chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation – I’ve had plenty of opportunity to interact with Gary Ridley.

First, I knew him as Oklahoman’s transportation secretary, then as a mentor and finally as a personal friend. I’ve worked with him plenty of times on projects to improve the roads and bridges in my district and throughout the state.

Secretary Ridley is the perfect example of a public servant, a statesman and a leader. He quickly grasps a problem and goes about working the solution – always with an eye for what will be in the best interest of the state overall, not just his department. He’s more than willing to listen respectfully to others, no matter who they are, and accept input. At the same time, he’s always moving forward. Plus, he doesn’t care who gets the credit, only that the state gets served.

