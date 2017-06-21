How to stop negative news feeds

This will sound strange coming from someone who works in the news industry, but I’m finding it increasingly harder to watch the TV news.

I believe in being an informed citizen, and that it’s important to know what’s going on in the world, but, let’s face it, the news can be depressing.

Lately, the news cycle has moved from being just plain depressing to infuriating.

There have been more stories of violence this year than I can ever remember seeing in my life.

Many of them have taken place fairly recently, such as the London suicide bombings, and the shooting at Alexandria, Va. This morning I opened my web browser to reports of yet another terrorist attack in London, this time directed at a mosque.

If a complete lack of regard for human life isn’t enough to bring you down, then you can always check out what’s happening in the political news.

The “us versus them” mentality seems to be alive and thriving between the Republican and Democratic parties.

