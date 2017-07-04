It’s easy to say I do
Tue, 07/04/2017
THE HARD PART COMES AFTER
By:
Tracie Macy
When you’re young, you have this fairy-tale image of falling in love and that everything will be sunshine and rainbows.
When you get older, you realize you have to have a storm to appreciate the sunshine, and you need to have some rain to see a rainbow.
Marriage is hard work, but it’s also rewarding.
