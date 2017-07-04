It’s easy to say I do

Tue, 07/04/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
THE HARD PART COMES AFTER
By: 
Tracie Macy

When you’re young, you have this fairy-tale image of falling in love and that everything will be sunshine and rainbows.

When you get older, you realize you have to have a storm to appreciate the sunshine, and you need to have some rain to see a rainbow.

Marriage is hard work, but it’s also rewarding.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/

Category: 
Opinions

The Hennessey Clipper

117 S. Main
PO Box 338
Hennessey, OK 73742

Phone: 405-853-4888

 

 