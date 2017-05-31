The funeral for Jack McFarland, 83, was at 2:00 p.m. Sat., May 27, 2017, at Dover Christian Church and was officiate by Rev. Jimmy Berkenbile. The burial followed at Hennessey Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. Jack was born in Cherokee on April 23, 1934 to Claude W. and Leatha Faye Young McFarland and died Wed.,May 24, 2017, at his home in Hennessey. Jack served in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy having completed two tours in Korea. Jack married Leota Flowers in Cherokee on Feb. 21, 1955. He later married Lavonne “Bonnie” Huggins in Enid in 1974. He owned and operated Day and Night Plumbing in Enid until his retirement. He is survived by seven children Cindy Simmons and husband Robert of Enid, John McFarland and wife Michelle of Kingfisher, Lori Wymore and husband Darrell of Hennessey, Genie Donovan, Carla Clay, Butch Huggins and wife Judy, all of Mulberry, Arkansas, Samantha Huggins of Hennessey; 15 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and one sister. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation—Cancer Division with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.