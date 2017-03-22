Jim Wilson, 88, of Crescent, Oklahoma, passed away March 12, 2017. He was born in Crescent, Oklahoma to Cloyd and Velma Wilson.

Jim graduated from Crescent High School. He married Sue J. Wilson (Tontz) on February 22, 1951. Jim worked as a serviceman for Oklahoma Natural Gas for many years.

He was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church in Hennessey, then later First Baptist Church in Crescent, OK. He had a passion for farming.

Jim will be greatly missed by his friends and family that he has left behind to cherish his memories including his children, Nancy L. Jackson and Samuel Wilson; and 4 grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Emily and Sarah.

Visitation was held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

The funeral service was at 1:00 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home. Burial services were at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Crescent Cemetery in Crescent, Oklahoma.

