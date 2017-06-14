Funeral services celebrating and honoring the life of Jimmy Dean Nelson, 73, Enid, were held at 10 a.m. Sat., June 10, 2017, in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Charles Bar ton officiating. Burial followed in the Ames Cemetery with full Military Honors being presented by the Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors Team. Services were under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. The finest, most decent and hardest working, man in Enid passed away Sat., June 3, 2017, when Jimmy Dean Nelson went to meet our Lord and his family in Heaven waiting for the reunion. Jimmy was born July 20, 1943, in Ames, to Edwin and Audra Nelson. Little did they know what a fine man they made and raised. Jimmy worked as a Brick Mason in Enid and all the surrounding small towns for over 50 years, working for everyone who needed him. He served in the Army National Guard and farmed the family farm at the same time. He talked to God and asked for a companion and life partner. God answered that request and two weeks later he met Cheryl Nelson, a Michigan transplant. Nine months later they were married, on November 16, 1968, at the family farm, and nine and a half months later they had their first child to add to their family with Jimmy’s daughter Janie Jo, currently of Fruita, Colo., who was six at that time. Deborah Marie was born in 1969, of Lexington, Okla. Three years later their son Clinton James was born, lives on the place, three years later Sandra DeAnn, of Ringwood, Okla., and yet another three years Mikeal Edwin, of Enid, Okla., rounded out the family of five kids. He loved those kids and all the rest that joined the family until the day the Lord took him home. He leaves grandkids; Colten, ShiAnne, Ashlynn, Shelby, Braden, Chelbi, Logan, Cole Ray, Hadley, and Ean. Greatgrandkids; Payten, Serina, Hazel, Hayes, and Emma. We’re all certain he’s hunting, fishing, gardening, and sightseeing already in his new home. If they have brickwork needing fixed, he’ll be up to the task. In his later years, Jimmy tried to help people live healthier and have better lives. He was always good at giving: giving advice, and giving orders. He just wasn’t quite as good at taking them! He was “the man” on the job, a strict tactician, but always fair and never asked those he worked with to do any task he wasn’t going to do himself alongside them. Jim and his wife Cheryl had been able to do some good traveling, in fact they were planning new adventures for this year at the time of his death. They were so fortunate to have had that time and fun after years of hard work. Hunting season won’t be the same, ever, but the memories remain. Condolences may be made to the family online at WWW.Brown-Cummings.com