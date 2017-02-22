John Charles “J. C.” Matousek Recitation of the Rosary for Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) John Charles “J. C.” Matousek, 64 will be Fri., Feb. 24, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with a gathering for family and friends following at Parrish Hall. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Sat., Feb. 25, 2017 at St. Josephs officiated by Rev. Jerry Deponai, Rev. Ed Menasco, Rev. Phillip Creider, Rev. Mark Mason, Rev. Joseph Arledge, and Rev. Ken Harder. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. The body will lie in state at Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home in Hennessey Thursday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home in Enid from 5-9 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 23, 2017. John was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, was President of St. Josephs Men’s Club, a former member of Lions Club, and was a sponsor of the Academic Quiz Bowl in Chisholm. He was a class sponsor for many years at Chisholm High School and was selected as Chisholm Teacher of the Year in 2016- 2017. John is survived his wife Terri of the home; seven children Rachael Rowland and husband Tanner of Augusta, Kansas, Katrina Matousek Ames and husband John of Stillwater, Phillip Matousek and wife Kara of Ypsilanti, Minnesota, Emily Matousek of Davie, Florida, Maureen Watford and husband Austin of Norman, Stephen Matousek and Joseph Matousek both of the home; his father Ernest Matousek of Hennessey; eight grandchildren Riley Rowland, Kaden Rowland, Javin Rowland, Emery Rowland, all of Augusta, Kansas, John Charles Ames and Ingrid Ames of Stillwater, Courtney Matousek and Claire Matousek of Ypsilanti, Minnesota; four brothers Dr. David Matousek and wife Jo Elaine, Dr. Denis Matousek and wife Melissa, James Matousek and wife Kathie, all of Hennessey, Robert Matousek and wife Rhonda of Berthoud, Colorado; one sister Mary Matousek of Cashion; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Delores A. Matousek. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the John Charles Matousek College Scholarship Fund for Chisholm or Hennessey Students; the Gary Sinise Foundation For Wounded Veterans; or the College Fund for Stephen and Joseph Matousek with the funeral home serving as custodian of the funds.