The memorial services celebrating the life of Mr. John Samuel Anthony, 80, of Hennessey, was held at10 a.m. Wed., August 2, 2017, in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Miller officiating. Services and complete cremation care were under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. John Samuel Anthony was born on May 4, 1937, to Julia Ava Pittman and John Oliver Anthony in Barnsdall, Oklahoma and passed from this life on July 28, 2017. He graduated high school in 1956 from Russell, Kansas. He joined the United States Marines in 1955 and was discharged in 1959. He worked in the oilfield until his retirement as District Foreman at Ladd Petroleum, AMEX oil. John was a loving and caring individual. He loved camping, fishing, and spending time with family. He was always playing tricks on everyone and you never knew what he had up his sleeve. He always welcomed anyone and everyone, and he made sure everyone was always laughing and had a great time when he was around. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. He is survived by his companion; Betty Lott, daughters; Mardi and husband Bob Ahring, and Myrna Hatcher, son; John and wife Sheila Anthony; Janice Prince, Eddie Peavler, Mike Peavler and Jani Holder multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Circle of Love with Brown-Cummings Funeral Home serving as custodian of the funds