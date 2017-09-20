Jones rolls over Eagles 44-14

The Jones Longhorns rolled into town Friday with an undefeated record and rolled out the same way after defeating the Hennessey Eagles 44-14.

The Longhorns racked up 388 yards of offense in the win while holding the Eagles to just 152 yards.

The Longhorns scored early in the first quarter courtesy of a 20 yard touchdown run by Logan Yelton which put the boys from Jones up 8-0 after a two-point conversion. Hennessey quickly responded a few minutes later via a five yard Daniel Ortega touchdown run to bring the score to 8-7 in favor of the Longhorns. Thereafter, a flurry of scores by the Longhorns effectively put the game to rest.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/