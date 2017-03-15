A Celebration of Life service will be held for Judith Ann “Judy” (Brady) Weeks at 10:30 a.m. Wed., March 8, 2017 at the Elm Grove Community Church with Pastors Dennis Adair and Orville White, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Brumfield Cemetery at Seiling under the direction of the Redinger Funeral Home.

Judy, 76, daughter of Merle and Sadie Mae (Coleman) Brady, was born June 7, 1940 at Chickasha, Okla. She departed this life on Sat., March 4, 2017 at her home in Seiling.

She was raised in Seiling where she attended Seiling School, graduating from high school with the class of 1958. She furthered her education by attending Southwestern at Weatherford. She met Charles Ray Week,s HHS 1955, and the couple married January 23, 1960 at the First Christian Church in Seiling. They made their first home in Lawton where Charlie taught school and coached at Lawton High School while Judy worked at Central National Bank. Their son Jay, was born January 10, 1963 and a year later, they moved to Seiling where they entered into a partnership in 1965 with Judy’s aunt and uncle, Ethel and Ray Jaquith, in the insurance and gift shop business. In 1969, Charlie and Judy became sole owners of Jaquith Gifts and Insurance that they owned and operated until their retirement in 2000. During her business career and even after her retirement, Judy would still be called upon to coordinate and oversee wedding plans for many couples.

Judy was an active member of the First Christian Church in Seiling where she taught the junior high Sunday School class. She was active in the Harmony Sunday School class and she also helped with numerous funeral dinners at the church. Judy was also a member of the Music Lovers Club where she had served as president. She took a particular interest in the Seiling Thrift Shop that is operated by the Music Lovers Club. Judy enjoyed her morning coffee time at the local cafes where she and several of her friends met most every morning. She generally had stories to tell and was usually “the life of the party” at most any event she attended.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles Weeks of Seiling, her son and daughter-inlaw: Jay and Merisa Weeks of Seiling; four grandsons: Brandon Weeks of Taloga, Brady Weeks and wife Destinee of Seiling, Zarren Weeks of Tulsa and Kevin Porter-Weeks of Seiling; two great-grandchildren: Sadie Janelle Weeks and Rhett Charles Weeks; her sister-in-law, Betty Brady of Oklahoma City, as well as, a niece and nephew, other relatives and many friends. Her parents and her brother, Bob Brady, preceded her in death.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Brumfield Cemetery with Redinger Funeral Home, PO Box 236-Seiling, OK 73663 serving as custodian of the funds.