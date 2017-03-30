Mass of Christian Burial for Judy Ann Hajek, 70 was at 10:00 AM Saturday March 25, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church officiated by Rev. Ed Menasco. The burial followed at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. Judy was born in Rayville, Louisiana on December 17, 1946 to Wendell and Pauline Ulmer Smith and passed away Tuesday March 21, 2017 at her home in Hennessey. Judy graduated from Hennessey High School and Grey Beauty Academy. She owned and operated Klip and Kurl Beauty Salon in Hennessey for a number of years. Judy married Gary Hajek on August 20, 1969. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She loved gardening, quilting and trips to Cancun. Judy is survived by three sons, Brent Hajek of Ames, Scott Hajek of Hennessey, Joey Hajek and wife Beth of Kingfisher; six grandchildren Jake, Randy, Kale, Reagan, Tasha and Taren; eight great-grandchildren, and one brother Johnny Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Joe Hajek and her parents. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested St. Joseph’s Altar Society as a suitable memorial for Judy with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.