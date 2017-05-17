KATIE SOUDEK IS A NATIONAL WINNER

At the recent Kingfisher Elks Lodge Youth Honor Banquet HHS 2017 senior Katie Soudek received the $4,000 Legacy Scholarship from the National Elks Foundation. It was presented by scholarship chairman Mike Combs. Her mother is Linda Soudek, who teaches English at Hennessey Middle School and is the HHS speech and debate coach. She is also the daughter of J.E. Soudek of Kingfisher. The Soudeks live in Kingfisher.

