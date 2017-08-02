Keep your thoughts to yourself

We all have the right to be silent, but most of us don’t. I’m one of the don’ts as you can tell by every family photo of me. My mouth is always open. Surprise! I was talking.

Maybe that’s why my seventh grade English teacher gave me the Miss Motormouth title, and my eighth grade history teacher threw an eraser at me to get my attention because I was talking.

By the time I was a senior in high school my English teacher, Miss Lorraine King Bell, didn’t call me down for talking, but did comment on my essays. “You just can’t keep from writing those short, choppy sentences you learned in journalism class, can you?”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/