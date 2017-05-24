Kingfisher man is hurt in wreck

Stephen Scott Powers, 44, Kingfisher, was injured in a onevehicle accident at about 7:45 a.m. Thurs., May 18.

He was taken to Kingfisher Mercy Hospital by ambulance and admitted in stable condition with head and arm injuries. The accident occurred on a county road about five miles south of Loyal.

Powers was driving northbound in a 2013 Kenworth semitractor when he attempted to negotiate a curve, departed the roadway to the right, rolled three-fourths of a time and came to rest on the driver’s side.

Cause of the accident was unsafe speed for the curve in the roadway, according to the OHP report. The accident was investigated by Trooper Kevin Edsall of the Kingfisher County Detachment. He was assisted by Troopers Donald Kraft and Tanner Beckner.

