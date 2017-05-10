Private family services will be held for LaDonna Clarice Person, 85 formerly of Hillsdale. LaDonna was born east of Hennessey on July 24, 1931 to Dewitt and Lola Brown Gritz and died Monday May 8, 2016 at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

LaDonna graduated from Hennessey High School in 1949. She married Leonard Person in Kingfisher on June 2, 1972.

She is survived by three sons Victor Maly and wife Patti of Welleston, Florida, Dennis Maly and companion Robin of Yukon, Doug Maly of Okmulgee; two daughters Karen Sheets and husband Steve of Yukon, Barbara Hammer of Houston, Texas; one brother Robert L. “Bob” Gritz; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

LaDonna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leonard and two brothers.