Lady Eagles are district runners-up

Wed, 02/22/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
Michael Swisher

Chisholm quelled the hopes of an upset early, then cruised to a district championship over the Hennessey Lady Eagles. The 18th-ranked Lady Longhorns were dominant early and often in a 60-23 victory in a Class 3A district championship on their home court. The loss sends Hennessey (7-16) to the consolation bracket in this week’s regional tournament. The Lady Eagles play Community Christian in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Riverside High School. Community Christian was defeated 56-40 by Riverside in its district.

 

Sports

