Lamb visits area communities

Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb, R-Cashion, visited Okeene and Hennessey last Friday to campaign for his bid to be Oklahoma’s next governor.

Lamb, an Enid native, focused on his roots in northwest Oklahoma.

“Northwest Oklahoma is the backyard and the front yard, it’s just home,” said Lamb.

“I’m a rural guy,” said Lamb. “The sun doesn’t set on Oklahoma City and Tulsa every day.”

