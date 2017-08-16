Memorial services for Larry W. Craun, 74, Hennessey, will be at 2 p.m. Sat., Aug. 19, 2017 at 132 Bible Church officiated by L.D. Choate. Cremation arrangements are by Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. Larry was born west of Hennessey April 1, 1943 to Bill and Ruth Troyer Craun and died Sat., Aug. 12, 2017 at his home south of Hennessey. He graduated from Hennessey High School in 1961. Following a semester at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Larry returned home to operate the family farm when his father became ill. Larry married Linda Stevens in Hennessey Nov. 5, 1966. A lifetime farmer, Larry worked in the oilfield as a heavy equipment operator. He did the initial construction of Cimarron National Golf Course, where he worked for the next 32 years. He is survived by his wife, Linda of the home; one daughter, Lori Craun-Nuzum and husband Matt of Edmond, and two grandchildren, Derek Nuzum and David Nuzum. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dan Craun and Mel Craun, and two sisters, Beverly Moery and an infant sister, Glenda Craun, two sisters-in-law, Virginia Craun and Debbie Nutt; a brother-in-law, John Connelly, and an infant nephew, Michael Craun. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Barbara Craun, Donna Seiter Connelly, Pam Gallahar and Laura Stevens; three brothers-inlaw, Pat Moery, Thomas E. (Buddy) Stevens and Joe Gallahar; nieces are Debbie Tomlison, Dana Craun, Marilyn Betchan, Lisa Burke, Amy West, Veronica Nutt and Rhiannon Nutt, and nephews, David Craun, Michael Moery, Buck Craun, Monty Moery, Ricky Keel, Jesse Stevens and Jacob Stevens. Also surviving are several other aunts, uncles and great-nieces and nephews.