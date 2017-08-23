Legislative Update

As you have probably heard by now, the Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down the $1.50 per pack cigarette fee the Oklahoma Legislature passed in May. The high court is a coequal branch of government, and the justices acted in accordance with the state constitution. People may differ on decisions that were made, but at the end of the day, as Oklahomans, we clearly support the rule of law and the system we hold dear.

By way of background, the state Legislature passed Senate Bill 845 – also known as the Smoking Cessation Act of 2017 – in the final days of the legislative session this year. This bill set up a framework with the majority of the money generated going into a newly created Health Care Enhancement Fund. SB 845 was intended to reduce tobacco consumption and lessen health-related costs from tobacco-induced illnesses, and it would have generated more than $200 million.

