Legislative Update

The House plans to come back into special session on Monday afternoon to consider new appropriations measures.

In the meantime, the House Republican caucus continues to meetto discuss each and every part of theplan. The caucus met two times this week for four to five hours each time discussing how we can address the governor’s call while remaining true to our conservative principals and funding core state services.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/