Legislative Update

The state Capitol is closed this week as crews replace the building’s entire electrical system, part of which includes original wiring installed more than 100 years ago. Despite the closure, House leadership has met via teleconference, and we will be in over the weekend putting in place further options for how to proceed in special session to re-appropriate the state budget.

The easiest way to fill the current budget hole is obviously for the cigarette tax to pass. But, any plan to raise revenue requires a three-fourths vote in both the House and the Senate, and the governor has said she would not sign a budget that contained cuts to state agencies.

