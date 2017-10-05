Legislators are playing the blame game ... again

Oklahoma’s legislature failed to reach any kind of agreement on a budget deal in special session last week.

That’s likely not a surprise to most Oklahomans as our current lawmakers just can’t seem to get anything done except blame someone else for the problems they created along with our current Governor.

Republican House leaders, and even The Oklahoman editorial board, are laughingly blaming an almost extinct number of House Democrats for the current budget impasse because they won’t vote for a tax increase on cigarettes.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/