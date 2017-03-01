The funeral for Leo George States, 82, Dover, will be at 10:30 a.m. Fri., March 3, 2017 at Dover Christian Church. Burial will follow at Hennessey Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home, Hennessey. There will be visitation with the family Thurs., March 2, 2017 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Leo was born at Dover on Jan. 10, 1935 to John B. and Vera R. Gorton States and died Sun., Feb. 26, 2017 at Oklahoma Heart Hospital in Oklahoma City.

He married Anna Faye Springer in Kingfisher on April 26, 1957.

Leo was former president of Kingfisher County Cattlemen’s Association, a former member of the Kingfisher County Fair Board, former member and past president of Dover School Board, and retired member of Dover Volunteer Fire Department. He was selected as Honorary Chapter Farmer of Hennessey FFA Chapter and was a member of Dover Christian Church and Dover Christian Church Men’s Club.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Faye of the home; two daughters, Dr. Tamra States of Piedmont, Connie Parker and husband Joey of Stillwater; three sons, Jim J. States of Dover, Steven George States, Leo Scott States and wife Meagan all of Kingfisher; nine grandchildren, Cameron Allsup and wife Bryanna, Brittany Anderson and husband Brian, Tara Allsup, Karstin Allsup, Joel Parker, Lauren Parker, Leo Garrett States, Brayden States, Trevor John States; three greatgrandchildren Adele Anderson, Leo Anderson, Atticus Allsup; two brothers, Joy States and wife Maydonna of Dover, Dene States and wife Wanda of Hennessey; two sisters, Linda Olmstead of Littleton, Colo., Melva Drury and husband Bill of Moore; one sister-in-law, Norma States of Hennessey and one brother-in-law, Gail Cain of California.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Wanda Jean Cain and one brother, Orlan States.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to MD Anderson Cancer Center with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.