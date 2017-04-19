LIBRARY TECHNOLOGY SURVEY

Mary Haney, Director - The Hennessey Public Library is conducting an online Internet technology survey, accessible from the library’s website at www.hennessey.lib.ok.us. This survey will assist the Library Board’s evaluation of long term plans for WiFi/Internet services. To reach the survey, should the pop-up not appear, there is also a link on the website splash page. Public input is needed, and the survey will be available through the month of April.

Internet technology is essential to the community, and the only computers available to the public are found at the library.

