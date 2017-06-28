Lions Club makes Fourth of July plans

The Hennessey Lions Club discussed plans for the Fourth of July Celebration at their meeting on Thurs., June 22. The celebration will take place at the Splash Pad Park. Hennessey Elementary School’s third through fourth grade football team will be at the celebration selling hotdogs, provided by the Lions Club. It is unknown when they will start selling.

Hennessey Middle School’s cheerleaders will also be there to sell water to help wash down those hot dogs, and a Mom’s club will sell Gatorade products. The cheer team will also sell temporary tattoos and hair chalk, and will be on site and ready to do business from 1-5 p.m. (Times may be subject to change.)

