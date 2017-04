The Fairview Sale Barn sold 1,778 head of cattle Thurs., April 13, 2017.

Slaughter cows sold $1 to $2 lower.

Canner and cutter cows sold from $55 to $63 per cwt.

Top utility and commercial cows sold from $63 to $72 per cwt.

