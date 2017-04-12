Local 5 year-old fights cancer

Thurs., March 23 will be a day that Hennessey 2014 graduate Dylan Hatchel and his family will not soon forget. It would prove to be the day that would start one of the biggest challenges his family may ever have to face in a lifetime.

While waking his son up for school, Dylan noticed his son was short of breath. “I noticed he was having a really hard time trying to catch his breath so I told him to just breathe deep,” said Dylan. Five year-old Kayston sat up and took a few deep breaths and went on about getting ready for his day.

Kayston is a Hennessey Elementary student attending pre-k in Mrs. Karla VanGee’s room. Later that day, Dylan said he received a call from his mother who had picked Kayston up from school telling him that Kayston was once again short of breath. “I wasn’t in town and I felt like something was wrong so I called his mother and asked her to take him to be seen,” said Dylan. He immediately called Charlsa Anderson, Kayston’s mother and she took him to the St. Mary’s emergency room to be examined.

