Local boys make a difference with CAT

On Sat., June 10, a local woman entered the Hennessey Town Hall upset over receiving a red tag for her overgrown lawn.

Since she was unable to clear her yard herself, four Hennessey boys -Juan Gonzalez, his brother Alex Gonzalez, Ireneo Tarango and Daniel Rios, jumped in to help her as part of Hennessey United’s Community Action Team (CAT).

“It took them three and a half hours to haul off three big loads of tree limbs, ground cover and to cut vines out of fences,” Jimmy Berkenbile, the co-leader of CAT said.

“When they were done it looked really nice, she won’t have to worry about it for several years before it gets back in the same shape it was.”

