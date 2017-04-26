Local couple find swarm of bees in yard

Leon and Sonya Hill found this swarm of honey bees located in a pine tree in their yard. Their home is located on Exxon road near Mitchell road. To give you some idea of the size of this swarm, that is a push mower handle directly under the swarm. Sonya called her friends, Alan and Pat Weber, to come collect the swarm. Sonya said it was a fun experience watching the Weber’s collect the swarm of honeybees. Weber’s raise honeybees and have several bee boxes near their home east of Bison.

