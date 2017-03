The funeral services celebrating and honoring the life of Lt. Col. Alan D. Milacek Ret., 77, Waukomis, was at 2 p.m. Mon., Feb. 27 in the First United Methodist Church.

Pastors Susan Southall and Sam Powers officiated. Graveside service followed in the Waukomis Cemetery.

A Family visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Sun., Feb. 26, 2017 in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home under direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.