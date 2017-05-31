Macy is named managing editor

Tracie L. Macy has been named managing editor of The Hennessey Clipper by management of Trail Miller Co., LLC, owner of The Clipper and three other weekly newspapers.

Macy has been serving as managing editor-in-fact over the last two months during the medical and bereavement leave of Barb Walter, former managing editor since 1978 and co-owner and publisher of the paper for 36 years.

