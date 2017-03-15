Material things matter

A friend recently wrote about her mother sitting on a stool at stores looking over pattern books of clothes. Simplicity, Butterick, and on rare occasions, Vogue patterns.

It brought back memories of my mother.

She was a woman who could do anything, and sewing was among her talents. I can almost smell the paper and hear her turn the slick pages in the giant pattern books while I did what little kids did back them: I stood next to her and kept quiet ... most of the time.

Most of the time we were at the neighborhood C.R. Anthony’s or Sears for those pattern trips when I got older, but I also remember riding the bus to downtown Okla. City and going to John A. Brown Co.

