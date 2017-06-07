Miss Bayless competes for the Miss Okla. Pageant

Miss SWOSU Elizabeth Ann Bayless of Hennessey represents Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford at the Miss Oklahoma Pageant held this week in the Tulsa Mabee Center.

Miss pageant preliminary competitions were Monday- Thursday with the Miss Teen Oklahoma Pageant finals to be held on Fri., June 9, and the Miss Oklahoma Pageant finals Sat., June 10. Bayless will compete among 45 hopefuls during the Miss Oklahoma Pageant and she a 2015 HHS grad and is the daughter of Christa Bayless of Hennessey and John Bayless of Enid.

