Mitchell Rd. drainage work is delayed by recent rains

Hennessey Public Works director Curtis Turner said rains are causing delays for getting drainage project finished on Mitchell Rd.

“I want to get the new culvert in and get it covered up, but I don’t want to get in there while it’s muddy and track up people’s yards,” said Turner.

