Moving Past Politics

As the representative of the 38,000- plus people in House District 59, I represent Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike. I return phone calls and emails. I visit people face to face both in my district and at the state Capitol every day. I work to address each issue brought to me. No matter the political philosophy or the nature of the discussion, I always give my constituents my utmost respect. I hope for that in return.

Many Democrats currently in the House of Representatives, however, would like to see Rome burn. Not every Democrat, but certainly the current minority leader and his closest band of followers. One reason for this could be that the minority leader is running for governor. It would be to his political advantage for the state to be in dire straits under Republican leadership.

