Nephew continues search for Uncle Jack

Clifford “Jack” Hill of Hennessey was two decks below the topmost deck of the USS Utah. He was recovering from guard duty the night before.

It was Dec. 7, 1941.

The USS Utah was in Pearl Harbor that day. An air carrier was meant to arrive on the ship that morning, but it never did.

Just after eight o’clock in the morning, the Utah was hit with the first torpedo dropped in Pearl Harbor.

The ship received the first two or three torpedoes during the attack.

A few minutes later, the Utah sank.

