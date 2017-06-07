New Lady Eagle basketball coach starts summer camp

For Tobey Nightingale, coaching basketball runs in the family. Her mother, Leah Beer, was her high school basketball coach at Sapulpa. Tobey is following in her mother’s footsteps, and is the 7-12 grade basketball coach for Hennessey Public Schools. “Coaching is my passion,” she said. “I love to work with kids. Basketball’s been a part of my life since I was five.” On June 13-15,

Tobey will coach a girls summer basketball camp. The camp is open to players in kindergarten—6 grade. “I’m going to be breaking it up into two different groups,” Tobey said. “My first group is going to be my fourth through sixth grade, and they’ll come in from 8:30-10:30. Then I will have my second group come in, kindergarten through third grade, and they’ll be from 10:30-12.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/