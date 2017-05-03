New pastor at First Christian Church

Hennessey First Christian Church has a new pastor, Rev. Drew Kirtley. He was born and raised in Tonkawa where his parents, Mike and Carolee Kirtley, and sister and spouse, Ali and Kale Dice, still live today.

He was called into ministry through a Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) camping program at Central Christian Camp in Guthrie, OK. He started volunteering there in the Summer of 2006 and came back every year while in college.

