New school board officers are elected

Members of the Hennessey Board of Education elected officers for 2017 at their Mon., March 6 meeting. Pictured are (front) president Kevin Fuksa and vice president Cristopher Choate; (back) Joe Garrison, immediate past president, Patrick Griffin and Dr. James Matousek. Fuksa appointed Griffin as clerk for the board.

