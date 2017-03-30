OCA Establishes Relief Fund for Ranchers

A relief fund has been established by the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation to help cattlemen in Beaver, Ellis, Harper and Woodward County who have been affected by tragic wildfires in that area.

“When unfortunate situations happen, it is humbling to see how generous folks can be to help those who are in need and we are happy to provide a place for those funds to be held,” said Jeff Jaronek, who is coordinator of the charitable arm of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association.

“We will coordinate with the Beaver, Ellis, Harper and Woodward County Extension to organize relief efforts in the area and to identify ranchers that are in need,” he said.

