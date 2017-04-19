Oh to be young again

For those of you who may have seen me hobbling around the last couple of weeks, you’ll be happy to know that today (Monday) I actually feel fine and my limp is mostly gone. For those of you who might not have seen me and therefore haven’t already heard my tale of woe, here is the story.

Many years ago… 24 to beprecise, I effectively destroyedboth my ankle and my knee in two separate football related injuries. A teenager at the time, I believed that my injuries were simply a bump on the road of life, although years later I have developed an arthritic condition in both that acts up from time to time. For the last couple of weeks I have been less than 100 percent at least as far as ambulating is concerned, but over the years I have learned to live with the pain and inconvenience.

