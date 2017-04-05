OHCE Ladies attend NW District Meeting

The OHCE NW District had their annual meeting on March 23rd, 2017. The theme was “On the Trail with OHCE” and had a suggested attire of western wear. The meeting was hosted by counties Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods.

The meeting had several workshops available to attend that included subjects for leadership development, chalk painting, cooking crepes and with a Dutch oven, recycling textiles, money management, having the hard talk with your aging parents, floral arranging, building membership, and other similar workshops. The meeting also shared updates of the budget, a request to become involved in ambassadors, and presentation of awards.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/