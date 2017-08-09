The only good cricket …

Wed, 08/09/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Couldn’t Help But Notice
By: 
Barb Walter

After I’d picked up a couple of black, stick-like objects off the bathroom floor I realized they matched the legs of two dead crickets in the hallway.

Only the crickets weren’t dead yet.

They were play-things for our cats, Tuxedo and Pretty Baby, and when they tired of them, those insects landed belly-up on the floor.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/

Category: 
Opinions

The Hennessey Clipper

117 S. Main
PO Box 338
Hennessey, OK 73742

Phone: 405-853-4888

 

 