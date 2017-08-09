The only good cricket …
Wed, 08/09/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Couldn’t Help But Notice
By:
Barb Walter
After I’d picked up a couple of black, stick-like objects off the bathroom floor I realized they matched the legs of two dead crickets in the hallway.
Only the crickets weren’t dead yet.
They were play-things for our cats, Tuxedo and Pretty Baby, and when they tired of them, those insects landed belly-up on the floor.
