Our democracy was under attack long before Trump

Last week President Donald Trump set off a firestorm when he fired FBI director James Comey.

The White House threw plenty of fuel on the fire with the inconsistent response about why Comey was fired.

Trump ended the speculation in an interview with NBC newscaster Lester Holt. Trump credited Comey’s handling of the e-mail scandal with his former opponent Hillary Clinton, and to great amazement by many, the investigation into his own campaign for possible collusion with Russia as reasons for the firing. Perhaps most entertaining of all was his comment that Comey was a “showboat.”

Trump knows a “showboat” when he sees one.

Smiles.

The more shocking news is the accusations that Trump is destroying our democratic institutions. Former director of National Intelligence James Clapper stated Sunday on CNN that he believed “in many ways our institutions are under assault.

