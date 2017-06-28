Our fellow Americans are not our enemies

Last week, I wrote about U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) and how his shooting was in some ways part of an ongoing crisis in this country of hatred between those of a differing political persuasion. As the Fourth of July approaches, a day when we all remember what it means to be an American, I think that perhaps it is a good time to talk about how we can heal divides in our country.

Whether you are a die-hard conservative Republican, a dyed-in-the-wool liberal Democrat, or something somewhere in between, I think you will agree that those of us who are native born or naturalized into this country are all U.S. citizens and therefore have all of the same rights and responsibilities that such citizenship entails. No matter what you may think, neither Democrats nor Republicans are out to destroy the country, so please leave your Fox News and CNN/MSNBC ideas at the door.

