Overloaded vehicles create safety concerns for county

The Kingfisher County Sheriff ’s Office has a new deputy. He’s Jesse Ritchie, a specialist in weights and measures, and he started work July 1.

“He was previously assigned as a weights deputy in the state of Virginia,” said Sheriff Dennis Banther. “He’s a canine officer whose last assignment was basically to be the police chief of our deputy assigned to the Town of Dover.”

He said they brought him in from Dover to be a CMV (Commercial Motor Vehicle) deputy. “He’s basically been certified in the past and knows all the rules and regulations,” the sheriff said.

His recruitment is in response to damage to roads and bridges in Kingfisher County due to overloaded trucks and equipment, Banther said.

