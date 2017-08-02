Parent/player football meeting for HS and Jr. high is Monday

Hennessey football coaches will meet with high school and junior high players and parents at 5:30 p.m. Mon.,

Aug 7 at the school auditorium.

Students and parents are required to attend.

Coaches will talk about what is required of players and parents, and will answer any questions.

The meeting is expected to last until 7 p.m.

