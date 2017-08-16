Pat Hennessy relatives come home to Hennessey

Most families have stories that they pass down through the generations. Passing on family tales keep family members, and their stories, alive long after they are gone. Finding out the facts behind these requires a little research.

That’s what Laura Hennessey Perkins and Rod Hennessy discovered when they began researching their family history.

“Once you start filling out the stories, all of a sudden everything starts becoming real people,” Hennessy said, “and once you start finding real people and what their stories are and get to know them, through history, the interest just keeps growing and growing.”

They had both been told, growing up, that they were related to Pat Hennessy.

